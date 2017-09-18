Tuesday, 19 September 2017

A NEW room for hire has been opened at Woodcote community centre.

The room, called the Wasps’ Nest, can accommodate up to four people and is suited to small group gatherings or one-on-one meetings such as counselling sessions.

Hire charges are £4 an hour. For more information, email mail@enquirieswoodcote
cc.co.uk

