£25,000 crossing delayed

PLANS to install a zebra crossing in Woodcote have been put on hold.

The parish council has agreed to fund the £25,000 scheme in Goring Road, near the junction with Reading Road, and is supported by Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority.

However, the county council has now said the search for a contractor to carry out the work is no longer a priority following a reshuffle of its highways department.

The crossing idea first emerged during public consultation on the village’s neighbourhood plan in 2014.

Residents expressed concern about speeding drivers in Goring Road, which pupils at the primary school and Langtree School cross every morning, prompting the parish council to form a traffic working group.

The county council then held a public consultation and most respondents backed the idea of a crossing.

Parish councillor Malcolm Smith, who is overseeing the project, said: “It has been a long saga and it’s quite frustrating that it continues to be held up. That road splits the village in two and it was felt by quite a number of people that something should be done.

“Unfortunately, the county council wasn’t going to do anything because they base decisions on statistics and won’t take action unless there’s an accident.

“There’s been a general move towards letting parishes take these decisions and we’ve been more than happy to take an active role so it’s a shame that we aren’t able to make more progress.”

⚫ Woodcote Parish Council is seeking a £6,000 grant from South Oxfordshire District Council to refurbish the village hall’s function room, which is used for parish council meetings and by community groups. It would put £6,000 towards the work itself.