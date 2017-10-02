Monday, 02 October 2017

Hall room makeover

WOODCOTE Parish Council is seeking a £6,000 capital grant from South Oxfordshire District Council to refurbish the village hall’s function room.

It wants to redecorate the space, which is used for parish council meetings and by community groups, and install new furniture. It would put a further £6,000 towards the work.

If the application is successful, councillors will begin drawing up plans for an extensive refurbishment of the remainder of the hall, off Reading Road, including the changing rooms.

The district council will make a decision in November.

