Monday, 09 October 2017

Store closes for makeover

THE Co-operative Food store in Woodcote has shut for refurbishment.

The shop, off Bridle Path, is being extended to the side and front to increase the floor space from 382sq m to 490sq m.

Two parking bays will be added at the front of the shop while a rear garage will be replaced with a chilled storage unit.

The work is expected to finish by November 30. A temporary cabin selling basic essentials such as milk and bread has been set up while it is carried out.

