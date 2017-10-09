Store closes for makeover

Town awarded sixth bloom gold but misses top prize
Monday, 09 October 2017
THE Co-operative Food store in Woodcote has shut for refurbishment.
The shop, off Bridle Path, is being extended to the side and front to increase the floor space from 382sq m to 490sq m.
Two parking bays will be added at the front of the shop while a rear garage will be replaced with a chilled storage unit.
The work is expected to finish by November 30. A temporary cabin selling basic essentials such as milk and bread has been set up while it is carried out.
