Grants appeal

Monday, 16 October 2017
THE trustees of the Dr Griffiths Higgs South Stoke Educational Charity, which covers Woodcote, are to award their grants for 2018 at the end of next month.
They would like to hear from students who have started a college course, either part- or full-time, which lasts for a year or more and who need funding. For more information, call Maureen Palmer on (01491) 872976.
