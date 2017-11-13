Rally nets £24,500

THIS year’s Woodcote Rally raised £24,500 for charities and community groups.

This is the highest total since its 50th anniversary event in 2013, which made a record £31,800.

Thousands of families attended the two-day rally in July, which featured almost 600 classic and vintage vehicles as well as working displays, live music, fairground rides and other attractions.

Organisers say the event’s success was down to good weather and a decision to concentrate the event on a smaller site than previously.

The rally has now raised a total of £481,000 for scores of causes including Woodcote village hall, the village primary and Langtree schools, the Sue Ryder hospice at Nettlebed and the Thames Valley Air Ambulance.

This year’s beneficiaries will be confirmed at a presentation evening at the village hall on November 24.