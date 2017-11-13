Windmill sale date

WOODCOTE’S final “windmill sale” of this year will be take place at the village hall on Friday, December 1 from 8am to noon.

Stalls will be selling nearly new children’s goods and there will be a raffle for a Christmas hamper donated by the Co-op store in Bridle Path.

The quarterly sales have raised £60,000 for good causes since they were started by Barbara Penniall in 1990.

Anyone wanting to have a stall should call her on (01491) 681449 or email bpenniall@globalnet.co.uk