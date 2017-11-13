Windmill sale date

Boat club needs help with move
Monday, 13 November 2017
WOODCOTE’S final “windmill sale” of this year will be take place at the village hall on Friday, December 1 from 8am to noon.
Stalls will be selling nearly new children’s goods and there will be a raffle for a Christmas hamper donated by the Co-op store in Bridle Path.
The quarterly sales have raised £60,000 for good causes since they were started by Barbara Penniall in 1990.
Anyone wanting to have a stall should call her on (01491) 681449 or email bpenniall@globalnet.co.uk
