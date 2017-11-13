Monday, 13 November 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Windmill sale date

WOODCOTE’S final “windmill sale” of this year will be take place at the village hall on Friday, December 1 from 8am to noon.

Stalls will be selling nearly new children’s goods and there will be a raffle for a Christmas hamper donated by the Co-op store in Bridle Path.

The quarterly sales have raised £60,000 for good causes since they were started by Barbara Penniall in 1990.

Anyone wanting to have a stall should call her on (01491) 681449 or email bpenniall@globalnet.co.uk

More News:

Latest video from

Musical launch for Poppy Appeal
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33