Aldridge awarded

WOODCOTE held their annual awards evening at the Highwayman, Exlade Street, on Saturday at the end of the club’s 137th season.

There was a good attendance to celebrate a successful season of league and friendly cricket where chairman Sam Peates welcomed the guests and announced the winners of the many club trophies.

Jonny Clark and Paul Knox scooped three trophies apiece, while Ryan Lennard and Pete Roberts got two each. Ben Danks was young player of the year for the second consecutive year, while groundsman and Sunday captain, Jonny Aldridge received recognition for more than 30 years’ active service to the club with the award of the Christopher Quinton Cup.

Pete Roberts also received recognition for almost 30 years as a regular player with the presentation of the President’s Trophy.

The trophy winners were as follows: all rounder, Paul Knox, Laura Cup; batsman, Jonny Clark, Jack Hatt Cup; bowler, Mark Pearson, Bob Humphrey Cup; fielder, James Worsfold and Paul Knox, Halarose Cup; wicketkeeper, Ryan Lennard, Deborah Cup; young player, Ben Danks, Martin Smith Cup; Saturday player, Ryan Lennard, Scott Gore Cup; Sunday player, Jonny Clark, Jim Pearson Cup; midweek player, Jez Mayo, Notwood Shield; most ducks, James Worsfold, Duck Trophy; top score (109 not out), Simon Fuller, Village Club Cup; best bowling figures, Pete Roberts (7-54), Ron King Cup; best individual, Paul Knox, Centenary Trophy; most fifties, Jonny Clark, Pat Lee-Mace Jug; long and active service, Jonny Aldridge, Christopher Quinton Memorial Cup; president’s choice, Pete Roberts, President’s Trophy; non-playing contribution, Jeff Sheldon, Jack Hatt Tankard.