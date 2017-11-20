Monday, 20 November 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Takeaway taken over

WOODCOTE’S fish and chip shop has re-opened under new management. The Plaice in Wood Green has been taken over by Harjeevan Randhawa, from Reading, who has more than 20 years’ experience in the trade. It will now open for longer and sell a wider range of food as well as beers and wines. Mr Randhawa also hopes to accept card payments. The shop was opened in 2014 by villager Kimberley Russell, who continues to run the neighbouring business Kimberley’s Hair Studio.

More News:

Latest video from

Musical launch for Poppy Appeal
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33