Takeaway taken over

WOODCOTE’S fish and chip shop has re-opened under new management. The Plaice in Wood Green has been taken over by Harjeevan Randhawa, from Reading, who has more than 20 years’ experience in the trade. It will now open for longer and sell a wider range of food as well as beers and wines. Mr Randhawa also hopes to accept card payments. The shop was opened in 2014 by villager Kimberley Russell, who continues to run the neighbouring business Kimberley’s Hair Studio.