Neighbours oppose 23 new homes due to extra traffic

RESIDENTS have objected to proposals for a new housing development in Woodcote.

Woodcote Properties is seeking outline planning permission to build 23 homes on a 1.56-hectare field at the end of Wood Lane, a cul de sac off Beech Lane.

The company says they would help meet growing demand for housing across South Oxfordshire.

It claims there would be little impact on the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty because the site is screened by a hedgerow and woodland to the south. The land is not earmarked for development in the Woodcote neighbourhood plan.

Neighbours say the development would compound traffic problems and the nearby woodland would be damaged despite the developer’s promise to retain a footpath across the site.

Ten households have registered objections with South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority.

Mark and Sandra Davis said: “It is a form of backland development... that involves the outward extension of the built-up area of the village.

“As such, it is contrary to the Woodcote neighbourhood plan.

“Wood Lane is a narrow road with a very awkward exit on to the Behoes Lane and Beech Lane junction.

“The extra traffic would increase the chances of road traffic accidents.”

Alexander Gower-Jackson said: “These lanes are already at straining point with no off-street parking due to very narrow or non-existent verges. The disruption to this area will become intolerable.”

Dawn King said: “The woods are used by dog lovers and they would not have a safe place nearby to exercise them.

“The lane could not cope with the amount of vehicles that 23 dwellings would create.”

Woodcote Parish Council, which is overseeing a revision of the neighbourhood plan, was due to discuss the application at a meeting this week.

However, it has asked the district council, which will have the final say, for more time and will instead discuss it at the next meeting on Wednesday.

The village has been allocated 76 new homes to be built by 2027 by the district council but this number could increase.