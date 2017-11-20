Hellenic opponents too strong for Woodcote

THAMES Valley Premier League Premier Division leaders Woodcote/Stoke Row bowed out of the Oxfordshire Senior Cup with a crushing defeat at the hands of their hosts from the Uhlsport Hellenic League Premier Division last Saturday.

The visitors took an early lead through Negus Williams McCabe but basic errors saw the home side take a 3-1 half-time lead in spite of being reduced to 10 men following a red card.

In the second half things got worse and in spite of goals by Mike Butcher and Patrick Gardner, Oxford City added five more goals to comfortabley progress into the next round of the competition.