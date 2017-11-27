Book of walks

THE owner of a garden centre near Wargrave who ... [more]
A MAN from Woodcote has published his third book of country walks in and around the village.
Walks Short and Sweet in South Oxfordshire and West Berkshire by Sam Peates outlines 18 walks, all less than five miles long. It features maps, photographs and anecdotes from the author’s travels.
The book costs £5 and is available to buy from the library or the Red Lion in Goring Road.
