Food store re-opens

Residents want to keep out the rain
A SHELTERED housing complex in Wargrave needs a ... [more]
Tuesday, 19 December 2017
THE Co-operative food store in Woodcote has re-opened following refurbishment.
The shop in Bridle Path now has an extended frontage and 28 per cent more floor space.
Two parking bays have been added at the front while a garage at the back has been replaced with a chilled storage unit.
The work, which cost £1.2million, started in early October and a temporary cabin selling a limited range of goods was set up in the car park.
The store re-opened on Thursday last week.
Manager Jonathan Hall said: “We’re delighted to have made such a significant investment in Woodcote and to unveil improvements which will enable us to better serve the community.”
18 December 2017
More News:
Village vet retires but will still work at race meetings
SONNING Common’s village vet has retired after 41 ... [more]
Girl wins £200 for her school with Christmas card design
A CHRISTMAS card designed by an eight-year-old ... [more]
Vet wants to open village surgery but can't find premises
A VET from Sonning Common wants to set up a ... [more]
POLL: Have your say