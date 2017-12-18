Food store re-opens

THE Co-operative food store in Woodcote has re-opened following refurbishment.

The shop in Bridle Path now has an extended frontage and 28 per cent more floor space.

Two parking bays have been added at the front while a garage at the back has been replaced with a chilled storage unit.

The work, which cost £1.2million, started in early October and a temporary cabin selling a limited range of goods was set up in the car park.

The store re-opened on Thursday last week.

Manager Jonathan Hall said: “We’re delighted to have made such a significant investment in Woodcote and to unveil improvements which will enable us to better serve the community.”