A DOCTOR at Sonning Common Health Centre and his teenage daughter are to take part in a charity run dressed as superheroes.

Ralph Drury will be in a Batman costume and 18-year-old Lottie will be dressed as Wonderwoman when they run the Woodcote 10km on January 14.

She will be raising money for the Children’s Society.

Dr Drury, 49, from Checkendon, who will be taking part in the event for the third time, said: “I hope we can find some superhuman strength to help us up the massive hill back into Woodcote.

“I also hope there’s not too much chafing with the Batman tights and I guess we’ll have to leave the batmobile back in the bat cave.

“ It’s a great cause Lottie has chosen and we would be delighted with any donations.” Lottie, a student at Bath University, will be running 10km for the first time but she and some fellow students will be taking part in a trek up Machu Picchu in Peru in June next year to raise more money for the charity.

She said: “I am very grateful to have the opportunity to take part in an extremely challenging six-day trek.

“This is likely to be an exhilarating and exhausting expedition where the altitude will push me to my physical limits.”

Lottie added: “It is a painful fact that many children and young people in Britain today are still suffering extreme hardship, abuse and neglect.”

To make a donation, visit bathmp2018.everydayhero.com/uk/

lottiesfundraisingpage