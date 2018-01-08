Health app

Study into whether cramped village school should move
PLANS to either move or improve Goring Primary ... [more]
Monday, 08 January 2018
PATIENTS of Woodcote and Goring surgeries can book appointments and access some services through a smartphone app.
The program, called Patient Access, allows villagers to order repeat prescriptions and access medical records including test results.
It is available for Apple and Android devices.
The practices hope to arrange training sessions for older users.
For more information, email goringwoodcoteppg
@gmail.com
08 January 2018
More News:
Study into whether cramped village school should move
PLANS to either move or improve Goring Primary ... [more]
Health walks co-ordinator honoured for dedicated service
THE co-ordinator of Goring’s free health walks ... [more]
POLL: Have your say