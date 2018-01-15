Monday, 15 January 2018

Power cut

HOMES in Woodcote were without electricity after a tree crashed down on overhead power lines.

The incident happened in Green Lane at about 2pm on Wednesday last week, leaving the supply down in surrounding streets until about 9pm.

Utility firm SSE set up a welfare van in the village hall car park offering advice and hot drinks.

