A CHARITY left homeless after a car smashed into ... [more]
Monday, 15 January 2018
HOMES in Woodcote were without electricity after a tree crashed down on overhead power lines.
The incident happened in Green Lane at about 2pm on Wednesday last week, leaving the supply down in surrounding streets until about 9pm.
Utility firm SSE set up a welfare van in the village hall car park offering advice and hot drinks.
15 January 2018
More News:
New children's home fitting well into village, says manager
THE manager of a children’s home in Sonning ... [more]
POLL: Have your say