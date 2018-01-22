£5,000 appeal launched to fight developer over homes
A FUND-RAISING campaign has been launched to help ... [more]
Monday, 22 January 2018
|
Pos
|
Name
|
Time
|
1
|
Chris Lucas
|
00:35:57
|
2
|
Richard Kinnersley
|
00:36:14
|
3
|
Ryan O’Brien
|
00:36:33
|
4
|
Richard Gildea
|
00:37:19
|
5
|
Mark Tyrrell
|
00:37:39
|
6
|
Paul Boddey
|
00:37:54
|
7
|
James Clayton
|
00:37:56
|
8
|
Amber Gascoigne
|
00:38:53
|
9
|
Stuart Fraser
|
00:38:55
|
10
|
Robert Batchelor
|
00:39:10
|
11
|
Simon Dales
|
00:39:29
|
12
|
Colin Wood
|
00:39:44
|
13
|
Liam Day
|
00:40:29
|
14
|
Giles Hermitage
|
00:40:40
|
15
|
Andrew Thorndyke
|
00:40:42
|
16
|
Nick Onslow
|
00:40:54
|
17
|
Nathan Blake
|
00:41:18
|
18
|
Kevin Wheeler
|
00:41:25
|
19
|
Chris Morgan
|
00:41:33
|
20
|
Chris Down
|
00:42:05
|
21
|
Corentin Pierre
|
00:42:14
|
22
|
Richard Rutkowski
|
00:42:19
|
23
|
James Messer
|
00:42:21
|
24
|
David Fowler
|
00:42:28
|
25
|
Matthew Walton
|
00:42:32
|
26
|
Keith Phillips
|
00:42:33
|
27
|
Tom Broughton
|
00:42:45
|
28
|
Frederick Cutts
|
00:42:53
|
29
|
Martin Fray
|
00:42:54
|
30
|
Julian Moore
|
00:42:57
|
31
|
Dr Pete Sudbury
|
00:43:03
|
32
|
Faye Sharpley
|
00:43:11
|
33
|
Donal McGurk
|
00:43:16
|
34
|
Chantal Percival
|
00:43:21
|
35
|
Mark Lewy
|
00:43:23
|
36
|
George Reich
|
00:43:36
|
37
|
Penny Mccrabbe
|
00:43:39
|
38
|
John Myles
|
00:43:40
|
39
|
Jane Davies
|
00:43:44
|
40
|
Peter Bedwell
|
00:43:47
|
41
|
Mark Tappern
|
00:43:50
|
42
|
Paul Nelis
|
00:43:54
|
43
|
Tom Clarke
|
00:43:55
|
44
|
Richard Savage
|
00:43:58
|
45
|
Alan Wood
|
00:44:03
|
46
|
Steven Wade
|
00:44:10
|
47
|
Mark Smith
|
00:44:21
|
48
|
David Richards
|
00:44:22
|
49
|
Kent Dixon
|
00:44:23
|
50
|
Nick Moore
|
00:44:24
|
51
|
Andrew Nash
|
00:44:32
|
52
|
Jerry Huxtable
|
00:44:35
|
53
|
Lucy Shelton
|
00:44:36
|
54
|
Ben Watson
|
00:44:37
|
55
|
Alasdair Marnoch
|
00:44:38
|
56
|
Caspar Meyer
|
00:44:39
|
57
|
Martin Walker
|
00:44:40
|
58
|
Michael Unwin
|
00:44:48
|
59
|
Geoffrey Iske
|
00:44:52
|
60
|
Peter Cross
|
00:44:56
|
61
|
James Ackroyd
|
00:44:59
|
62
|
Viraj Patel
|
00:45:05
|
63
|
Ania Wronski
|
00:45:19
|
64
|
James Hobson
|
00:45:23
|
65
|
Daniel Potter
|
00:45:32
|
66
|
Jeremy Ellis
|
00:45:33
|
67
|
Ross McDonnell
|
00:45:39
|
68
|
Michael Goff
|
00:45:41
|
69
|
Dean Valler
|
00:45:45
|
70
|
Mike Clark
|
00:45:58
|
71
|
Nick Clark
|
00:46:00
|
72
|
Martin Griffiths
|
00:46:17
|
73
|
Geoff Sharp
|
00:46:21
|
74
|
Paula Robinson
|
00:46:22
|
75
|
John Oliver
|
00:46:23
|
76
|
Joe Blair
|
00:46:29
|
77
|
Jane Coulcher
|
00:46:30
|
78
|
Katherine West
|
00:46:39
|
79
|
Lizzie Coulson
|
00:46:41
|
80
|
James Reade
|
00:46:44
|
81
|
Suzy Robinson
|
00:46:46
|
82
|
Gary Cooper
|
00:46:58
|
83
|
John Marriott
|
00:47:01
|
84
|
Graham Walker
|
00:47:03
|
85
|
Heidi Price
|
00:47:05
|
86
|
Mark Thompson
|
00:47:06
|
87
|
David Dibben
|
00:47:09
|
88
|
Rachael Monks
|
00:47:11
|
89
|
Rebecca Rose
|
00:47:13
|
90
|
Daniel Kennedy
|
00:47:17
|
91
|
Samuel Nash
|
00:47:18
|
92
|
Robert Nethersole
|
00:47:21
|
93
|
Edward Gutteridge
|
00:47:25
|
94
|
David Wastie
|
00:47:27
|
95
|
Steve Bradlock
|
00:47:30
|
96
|
Alan Roberts
|
00:47:35
|
97
|
Jack Kerin
|
00:47:48
|
98
|
Robert Eves
|
00:47:50
|
99
|
Tim Murphy
|
00:47:51
|
100
|
John Wood
|
00:47:53
|
101
|
Dave Mitcham
|
00:47:54
|
102
|
Terence O’Neill
|
00:47:57
|
103
|
Matthew Dodd
|
00:47:58
|
104
|
Peter White
|
00:48:01
|
105
|
Jeremy Lockettt
|
00:48:05
|
106
|
Simon Cooper
|
00:48:08
|
107
|
Noel Cochrane
|
00:48:13
|
108
|
Lionel Dean
|
00:48:23
|
109
|
James Robinson
|
00:48:25
|
110
|
Dave Kilcoyne
|
00:48:27
|
111
|
Andrew Floyd
|
00:48:31
|
112
|
Julian Sandys
|
00:48:32
|
113
|
Peter Manning
|
00:48:33
|
114
|
Benjamin Harris
|
00:48:44
|
115
|
Martin Waller
|
00:48:47
|
116
|
Mark Holmes
|
00:48:48
|
117
|
Phil Jones
|
00:48:53
|
118
|
David Brock
|
00:48:54
|
119
|
Peter West
|
00:48:54
|
120
|
Cathy Roberts
|
00:48:55
|
121
|
Patricia Thomas
|
00:48:56
|
122
|
Paul Brenton
|
00:48:56
|
123
|
David Morgan
|
00:48:59
|
124
|
Robert Woodmansee
|
00:49:07
|
125
|
James Wigmore
|
00:49:11
|
126
|
George Swiatek
|
00:49:16
|
127
|
Jacqueline Smith
|
00:49:17
|
128
|
Andrew Webber
|
00:49:20
|
129
|
Nigel Marsh
|
00:49:23
|
130
|
Sofian Dahmani
|
00:49:28
|
131
|
Sue Cozens
|
00:49:30
|
132
|
Stephen Wing
|
00:49:36
|
133
|
Peter Dennett
|
00:49:37
|
134
|
Kate Fitton
|
00:49:41
|
135
|
Matthew Eveleigh
|
00:49:41
|
136
|
Louise Gildea
|
00:49:42
|
137
|
John Taylor
|
00:49:48
|
138
|
Simon Rennie
|
00:49:55
|
139
|
Jochen Pfeifer
|
00:49:56
|
140
|
James Vincent
|
00:49:57
|
141
|
Stephen Smith
|
00:49:59
|
142
|
Francis Dickinson
|
00:49:59
|
143
|
Malcolm Haines
|
00:50:04
|
144
|
Ivor McGurk
|
00:50:06
|
145
|
Sophie Tumelaire
|
00:50:06
|
146
|
Phil Davies
|
00:50:11
|
147
|
Matthew Shepherd
|
00:50:14
|
148
|
Edina Mullin
|
00:50:15
|
149
|
Toby Catlin
|
00:50:17
|
150
|
Andrew Casey
|
00:50:19
|
151
|
Richard Ball
|
00:50:20
|
152
|
Abigail Claytob
|
00:50:22
|
153
|
Nigel Hawkey
|
00:50:26
|
154
|
Chris Packett
|
00:50:27
|
155
|
Victoria Gregory
|
00:50:32
|
156
|
Andy West
|
00:50:36
|
157
|
David Warren
|
00:50:36
|
158
|
Neil McColl
|
00:50:38
|
159
|
Darren Readman
|
00:50:44
|
160
|
Matthew Laing
|
00:50:48
|
161
|
Lucy Rudge
|
00:50:50
|
162
|
Andrew Coltman
|
00:51:00
|
163
|
Dave Broadbent
|
00:51:01
|
164
|
Liz Bedford
|
00:51:03
|
165
|
Victor Hutchins
|
00:51:05
|
166
|
Pam Stokell
|
00:51:11
|
167
|
Lee Hinton
|
00:51:13
|
168
|
Paul Clifford
|
00:51:15
|
169
|
Richard Findlay
|
00:51:20
|
170
|
Rebecca Fowler
|
00:51:22
|
171
|
Michelle Gallop
|
00:51:27
|
172
|
Stephen Dellow
|
00:51:29
|
173
|
Nathan Taylor
|
00:51:31
|
174
|
Damian Ball
|
00:51:32
|
175
|
Yasmin Webb
|
00:51:33
|
176
|
Gerry Leonidas
|
00:51:34
|
177
|
Chris Sumner
|
00:51:34
|
178
|
Jonathan Rudge
|
00:51:39
|
179
|
Simon Morris
|
00:51:44
|
180
|
Stephen Green
|
00:51:46
|
181
|
Sara Griffiths
|
00:51:49
|
182
|
Matthew Brown
|
00:51:49
|
183
|
Conrad Bailey
|
00:51:54
|
184
|
Clive Woods
|
00:51:57
|
185
|
Philip Harrison
|
00:51:57
|
186
|
Wiz Bunce
|
00:52:00
|
187
|
Joanne Staton
|
00:52:03
|
188
|
Lewis Purbrick
|
00:52:05
|
189
|
Emma McDermott
|
00:52:10
|
190
|
Nev Swift
|
00:52:13
|
191
|
Auria Dee
|
00:52:15
|
192
|
Catherine Dickinson
|
00:52:21
|
193
|
Andrew Thornton
|
00:52:22
|
194
|
John Alper
|
00:52:23
|
195
|
Marie Pennell
|
00:52:26
|
196
|
Grace Robinson
|
00:52:26
|
197
|
Megan Evans
|
00:52:28
|
198
|
Jane Mansfield
|
00:52:30
|
199
|
Kirsty Potter
|
00:52:33
|
200
|
Mark Shayler
|
00:52:43
|
201
|
Mark Woodruff
|
00:52:45
|
202
|
Jon Grove
|
00:52:48
|
203
|
Nicola Bain
|
00:52:49
|
204
|
Andy Butler
|
00:52:50
|
205
|
Stephen Clow
|
00:52:50
|
206
|
Jeremy Hill
|
00:52:55
|
207
|
Geof Thornton
|
00:52:57
|
208
|
Kim Cushing
|
00:53:00
|
209
|
John Hemmings
|
00:53:06
|
210
|
Peter Evans
|
00:53:07
|
211
|
Vyv James
|
00:53:08
|
212
|
Catherine Leather
|
00:53:09
|
213
|
Julia Wiblin
|
00:53:10
|
214
|
James Eaglesham
|
00:53:13
|
215
|
Simon Jones
|
00:53:16
|
216
|
Julia Pennington
|
00:53:20
|
217
|
Michelle King
|
00:53:27
|
218
|
Joe Anyu Akem-Che
|
00:53:28
|
219
|
Chris Gilbert
|
00:53:29
|
220
|
Lucy Gettins
|
00:53:30
|
221
|
Jennifer Swarbrick
|
00:53:30
|
222
|
Elizabeth Thompson
|
00:53:31
|
223
|
Lisa Shayler
|
00:53:34
|
224
|
Erica Taylor
|
00:53:34
|
225
|
Ashley Tucker
|
00:53:40
|
226
|
Robert Fallon
|
00:53:45
|
227
|
Graham Wiggins
|
00:53:47
|
228
|
Matthew Whittle
|
00:53:52
|
229
|
Andrew Field
|
00:54:00
|
230
|
Brian Lewis
|
00:54:05
|
231
|
David Fallon
|
00:54:09
|
232
|
Nicola Pullen
|
00:54:11
|
233
|
Ed Hogan
|
00:54:13
|
234
|
David Ansdell
|
00:54:19
|
235
|
Mary Galer
|
00:54:23
|
236
|
Stephen Dewdney
|
00:54:26
|
237
|
Jason Putnam
|
00:54:32
|
238
|
John Hallett
|
00:54:33
|
239
|
Timothy Lonsdale
|
00:54:35
|
240
|
Ivan Church
|
00:54:35
|
241
|
Lindsay Freeman
|
00:54:36
|
242
|
Henry Pickess
|
00:54:37
|
243
|
Steve Wheeler
|
00:54:40
|
244
|
Tim Foxall
|
00:54:45
|
245
|
Stuart Watton
|
00:54:46
|
246
|
Richard Guppy
|
00:54:49
|
247
|
Natalie Rideout
|
00:54:50
|
248
|
Sarah Phillips
|
00:54:51
|
249
|
Steve Bartlett
|
00:54:54
|
250
|
Chris Rock
|
00:54:58
|
251
|
Ray Turner
|
00:54:58
|
252
|
Robert Hele
|
00:55:10
|
253
|
Hazel Drury
|
00:55:11
|
254
|
Lucy Potter
|
00:55:12
|
255
|
Fenella Derbyshire
|
00:55:19
|
256
|
Noel Francis
|
00:55:21
|
257
|
John Sidhu
|
00:55:22
|
258
|
Samantha Bayle
|
00:55:31
|
259
|
Cliodhna Kennedy
|
00:55:38
|
260
|
Carolyn Lockett
|
00:55:41
|
261
|
Terry Fuller
|
00:55:47
|
262
|
Karin Potter
|
00:55:55
|
263
|
Antony Frost
|
00:55:55
|
264
|
Andrew Small
|
00:55:57
|
265
|
Ilan Dwek
|
00:55:58
|
266
|
Kathryn Foster
|
00:56:05
|
267
|
Phil Davies
|
00:56:12
|
268
|
Nigel Shepherd
|
00:56:13
|
269
|
Jamie White
|
00:56:14
|
270
|
Max Cooper
|
00:56:21
|
271
|
David Reading
|
00:56:23
|
272
|
Claire Parker
|
00:56:26
|
273
|
Wayne Putnam
|
00:56:28
|
274
|
Lorraine Rose
|
00:56:32
|
275
|
Simon Burke
|
00:56:33
|
276
|
Kelly Doe
|
00:56:47
|
277
|
Michelle O’Sullivan
|
00:56:51
|
278
|
Katie Hill
|
00:56:51
|
279
|
Fran Long
|
00:56:52
|
280
|
Ashley Shepherd
|
00:56:59
|
281
|
Verona Treanor
|
00:57:00
|
282
|
Natalie Bliss
|
00:57:01
|
283
|
Rachael Richardson
|
00:57:10
|
284
|
Sharon Stroud
|
00:57:12
|
285
|
Sarah Woolsmith
|
00:57:13
|
286
|
Matthew Durman
|
00:57:15
|
287
|
Gordon McCulloch
|
00:57:16
|
288
|
Jonathan Cooke
|
00:57:17
|
289
|
Salwa Boon
|
00:57:18
|
290
|
Terry Francis
|
00:57:19
|
291
|
Louise Hill
|
00:57:21
|
292
|
Marina Barlow-Oakes
|
00:57:25
|
293
|
Trevor Harvey
|
00:57:26
|
294
|
Rachel Blake
|
00:57:27
|
295
|
Tracey Robert
|
00:57:32
|
296
|
Ron Potter
|
00:57:38
|
297
|
Lisa Gilholm
|
00:57:38
|
298
|
Anika Jones
|
00:57:43
|
299
|
Dan Gurney
|
00:57:44
|
300
|
Helen Farr
|
00:57:46
|
301
|
Dave Sandy
|
00:57:51
|
302
|
Gregory Neal
|
00:57:52
|
303
|
Richard Skidmore
|
00:57:53
|
304
|
Nigel Heinrich
|
00:57:55
|
305
|
Gina Hopkins
|
00:58:00
|
306
|
Megan George
|
00:58:00
|
307
|
Simon Davy
|
00:58:12
|
308
|
Matt Deeks
|
00:58:14
|
309
|
Valerie Houillon
|
00:58:16
|
310
|
Peter Robinson
|
00:58:19
|
311
|
Dino Rock
|
00:58:20
|
312
|
Sally Baden
|
00:58:21
|
313
|
Bethany Kirk
|
00:58:25
|
314
|
Michael Search
|
00:58:25
|
315
|
Dana Myers
|
00:58:27
|
316
|
Paul Barker
|
00:58:31
|
317
|
Lottie Drury
|
00:58:43
|
318
|
Ralph Drury
|
00:58:43
|
319
|
Shirley Crouch
|
00:58:45
|
320
|
Joanne Livingstone
|
00:58:48
|
321
|
Ian Gascoigne
|
00:58:49
|
322
|
Colin Bickell
|
00:58:52
|
323
|
Julie Turner
|
00:58:56
|
324
|
Vicki Powis
|
00:58:57
|
325
|
Jean-Luc Coudret
|
00:59:02
|
326
|
Ryan Harmon
|
00:59:03
|
327
|
Claire Smith
|
00:59:04
|
328
|
Richard Harris
|
00:59:09
|
329
|
Fiona Topp
|
00:59:10
|
330
|
Steve Coleman
|
00:59:18
|
331
|
Stuart Weekes
|
00:59:21
|
332
|
Steven Bover
|
00:59:24
|
333
|
Will Nicholl
|
00:59:28
|
334
|
Rob Bursell
|
00:59:28
|
335
|
Judy Tollet
|
00:59:29
|
336
|
Charlotte Harris
|
00:59:31
|
337
|
Atul Kothari
|
00:59:40
|
338
|
Fleur Morgan
|
00:59:44
|
339
|
Chris Asemi
|
00:59:52
|
340
|
Bradley Bright
|
00:59:52
|
341
|
Jane Newman
|
01:00:03
|
342
|
Caroline Hargreaves
|
01:00:04
|
343
|
Zoe De La Pascua
|
01:00:04
|
344
|
Jeff Chambers
|
01:00:06
|
345
|
Maria Hamilton
|
01:00:10
|
346
|
Avril Acres
|
01:00:12
|
347
|
Steven Teasdale
|
01:00:34
|
348
|
Claire Ashfield
|
01:00:35
|
349
|
Jackie Jarvis
|
01:00:36
|
350
|
Rachael Homer
|
01:00:49
|
351
|
Nicky Brock
|
01:00:53
|
352
|
Kirsty Oullette
|
01:00:57
|
353
|
Margaret Husein
|
01:01:00
|
354
|
Colin Keyser
|
01:01:02
|
355
|
Samantha Egerton
|
01:01:08
|
356
|
Annie Hanson
|
01:01:14
|
357
|
Gwen Guppy
|
01:01:20
|
358
|
Ross Carter
|
01:01:20
|
359
|
David Evans
|
01:01:32
|
360
|
Madelaine O’ Brien
|
01:01:38
|
361
|
Jullie Keyser
|
01:01:43
|
362
|
Caroline Freeman
|
01:01:46
|
363
|
Clarissa Worth
|
01:01:49
|
364
|
Emma Moore
|
01:01:51
|
365
|
James Robertson
|
01:01:55
|
366
|
Mark Rogers
|
01:01:56
|
367
|
Susan Jones
|
01:01:57
|
368
|
John Styles
|
01:01:57
|
369
|
Rachel Derry
|
01:01:59
|
370
|
John Bullock
|
01:01:59
|
371
|
Nicki Hudson
|
01:02:05
|
372
|
Jack Hudson
|
01:02:06
|
373
|
Christopher Scearce
|
01:02:16
|
374
|
Hilary Savage
|
01:02:27
|
375
|
Richard Byrne
|
01:02:31
|
376
|
Jo Sherman
|
01:02:31
|
377
|
Kate Phillips
|
01:02:40
|
378
|
Heather Bowley
|
01:02:43
|
379
|
Helen Bower
|
01:02:44
|
380
|
L Cunningham-Drury
|
01:02:48
|
381
|
Lucie Coudret
|
01:02:51
|
382
|
Fiona Holloway
|
01:02:54
|
383
|
Claire Foster
|
01:02:55
|
384
|
Andy Boyington
|
01:02:55
|
385
|
Hedy Bell
|
01:02:59
|
386
|
Nicholas Ayers
|
01:03:23
|
387
|
Andrea Marnoch
|
01:03:32
|
388
|
Andrew Webb
|
01:03:39
|
389
|
Amrit Purba
|
01:03:52
|
390
|
Tim Jones
|
01:03:54
|
391
|
Kim Walker
|
01:03:55
|
392
|
Emma Hickman
|
01:03:58
|
393
|
Natalie Wickens
|
01:04:01
|
394
|
Kerry Jones
|
01:04:01
|
395
|
Emily Kennedy
|
01:04:09
|
396
|
Alan Hayes
|
01:04:12
|
397
|
Adrian Phillips
|
01:04:14
|
398
|
Caroline Svendsen
|
01:04:21
|
399
|
Angela Vaughan
|
01:04:43
|
400
|
Kerry Clamp
|
01:04:54
|
401
|
Sandar Wade
|
01:05:00
|
402
|
Judy Hicks-Davies
|
01:05:04
|
403
|
Sarah Simpson
|
01:05:05
|
404
|
Jane Courtnage
|
01:05:05
|
405
|
Angela Hodgson
|
01:05:15
|
406
|
Claire Gent
|
01:05:22
|
407
|
Claire Jones
|
01:05:40
|
408
|
Theresa Lamble
|
01:05:40
|
409
|
Tony Perry
|
01:06:23
|
410
|
Steven Gipson
|
01:06:27
|
411
|
Peter Scott
|
01:06:28
|
412
|
Rich Wallace
|
01:06:28
|
413
|
Simon Parr
|
01:06:28
|
414
|
Sharon Hart
|
01:06:29
|
415
|
Stewart Rowley
|
01:06:43
|
416
|
John Bowley
|
01:06:44
|
417
|
Nella Wright
|
01:06:53
|
418
|
Paul Miron
|
01:07:02
|
419
|
Natasha Hayes
|
01:07:13
|
420
|
John May
|
01:07:33
|
421
|
Karen Sweet
|
01:08:01
|
422
|
Sarah James
|
01:08:10
|
423
|
Sharyn Eilertsen
|
01:08:22
|
424
|
Vicki Owen
|
01:08:51
|
425
|
Jackie Comrie
|
01:09:02
|
426
|
Iain Rowley
|
01:09:06
|
427
|
Jennifer Holmes
|
01:09:18
|
428
|
Trisha Arnold
|
01:09:20
|
429
|
Sarah Leach
|
01:09:22
|
430
|
Sarah Ledingham
|
01:09:22
|
431
|
Amy Dawson
|
01:09:40
|
432
|
Alicia Godfrey
|
01:10:45
|
433
|
Jessica Watson
|
01:11:15
|
434
|
Deborah Humphrey
|
01:11:42
|
435
|
Maria Wise
|
01:11:42
|
436
|
Michael Franklin
|
01:11:44
|
437
|
Karen Paxford
|
01:13:00
|
438
|
Alison Chapman
|
01:15:32
|
439
|
Daniel Gritz
|
01:17:02
|
440
|
Peter White
|
01:17:55
|
441
|
Abby Rogers
|
01:18:44
|
442
|
Kate Rogers
|
01:18:45
|
443
|
Anne Lloyd
|
01:19:53
|
444
|
Edward Upton
|
01:20:40
|
445
|
Denise King
|
01:21:10
|
446
|
Dionyssia Papadopoulou
|
01:21:45
|
447
|
Christina Belogianni
|
01:21:45
22 January 2018
More News:
£5,000 appeal launched to fight developer over homes
A FUND-RAISING campaign has been launched to help ... [more]
Green Gym volunteers mark 20th anniversary with work!
VOLUNTEERS completed work on a beauty spot to ... [more]
POLL: Have your say