Monday, 22 January 2018

Pos

Name

Time

1

Chris Lucas

00:35:57

2

Richard Kinnersley

00:36:14

3

Ryan O’Brien

00:36:33

4

Richard Gildea

00:37:19

5

Mark Tyrrell

00:37:39

6

Paul Boddey

00:37:54

7

James Clayton

00:37:56

8

Amber Gascoigne

00:38:53

9

Stuart Fraser

00:38:55

10

Robert Batchelor

00:39:10

11

Simon Dales

00:39:29

12

Colin Wood

00:39:44

13

Liam Day

00:40:29

14

Giles Hermitage

00:40:40

15

Andrew Thorndyke

00:40:42

16

Nick Onslow

00:40:54

17

Nathan Blake

00:41:18

18

Kevin Wheeler

00:41:25

19

Chris Morgan

00:41:33

20

Chris Down

00:42:05

21

Corentin Pierre

00:42:14

22

Richard Rutkowski

00:42:19

23

James Messer

00:42:21

24

David Fowler

00:42:28

25

Matthew Walton

00:42:32

26

Keith Phillips

00:42:33

27

Tom Broughton

00:42:45

28

Frederick Cutts

00:42:53

29

Martin Fray

00:42:54

30

Julian Moore

00:42:57

31

Dr Pete Sudbury

00:43:03

32

Faye Sharpley

00:43:11

33

Donal McGurk

00:43:16

34

Chantal Percival

00:43:21

35

Mark Lewy

00:43:23

36

George Reich

00:43:36

37

Penny Mccrabbe

00:43:39

38

John Myles

00:43:40

39

Jane Davies

00:43:44

40

Peter Bedwell

00:43:47

41

Mark Tappern

00:43:50

42

Paul Nelis

00:43:54

43

Tom Clarke

00:43:55

44

Richard Savage

00:43:58

45

Alan Wood

00:44:03

46

Steven Wade

00:44:10

47

Mark Smith

00:44:21

48

David Richards

00:44:22

49

Kent Dixon

00:44:23

50

Nick Moore

00:44:24

51

Andrew Nash

00:44:32

52

Jerry Huxtable

00:44:35

53

Lucy Shelton

00:44:36

54

Ben Watson

00:44:37

55

Alasdair Marnoch

00:44:38

56

Caspar Meyer

00:44:39

57

Martin Walker

00:44:40

58

Michael Unwin

00:44:48

59

Geoffrey Iske

00:44:52

60

Peter Cross

00:44:56

61

James Ackroyd

00:44:59

62

Viraj Patel

00:45:05

63

Ania Wronski

00:45:19

64

James Hobson

00:45:23

65

Daniel Potter

00:45:32

66

Jeremy Ellis

00:45:33

67

Ross McDonnell

00:45:39

68

Michael Goff

00:45:41

69

Dean Valler

00:45:45

70

Mike Clark

00:45:58

71

Nick Clark

00:46:00

72

Martin Griffiths

00:46:17

73

Geoff Sharp

00:46:21

74

Paula Robinson

00:46:22

75

John Oliver

00:46:23

76

Joe Blair

00:46:29

77

Jane Coulcher

00:46:30

78

Katherine West

00:46:39

79

Lizzie Coulson

00:46:41

80

James Reade

00:46:44

81

Suzy Robinson

00:46:46

82

Gary Cooper

00:46:58

83

John Marriott

00:47:01

84

Graham Walker

00:47:03

85

Heidi Price

00:47:05

86

Mark Thompson

00:47:06

87

David Dibben

00:47:09

88

Rachael Monks

00:47:11

89

Rebecca Rose

00:47:13

90

Daniel Kennedy

00:47:17

91

Samuel Nash

00:47:18

92

Robert Nethersole

00:47:21

93

Edward Gutteridge

00:47:25

94

David Wastie

00:47:27

95

Steve Bradlock

00:47:30

96

Alan Roberts

00:47:35

97

Jack Kerin

00:47:48

98

Robert Eves

00:47:50

99

Tim Murphy

00:47:51

100

John Wood

00:47:53

101

Dave Mitcham

00:47:54

102

Terence O’Neill

00:47:57

103

Matthew Dodd

00:47:58

104

Peter White

00:48:01

105

Jeremy Lockettt

00:48:05

106

Simon Cooper

00:48:08

107

Noel Cochrane

00:48:13

108

Lionel Dean

00:48:23

109

James Robinson

00:48:25

110

Dave Kilcoyne

00:48:27

111

Andrew Floyd

00:48:31

112

Julian Sandys

00:48:32

113

Peter Manning

00:48:33

114

Benjamin Harris

00:48:44

115

Martin Waller

00:48:47

116

Mark Holmes

00:48:48

117

Phil Jones

00:48:53

118

David Brock

00:48:54

119

Peter West

00:48:54

120

Cathy Roberts

00:48:55

121

Patricia Thomas

00:48:56

122

Paul Brenton

00:48:56

123

David Morgan

00:48:59

124

Robert Woodmansee

00:49:07

125

James Wigmore

00:49:11

126

George Swiatek

00:49:16

127

Jacqueline Smith

00:49:17

128

Andrew Webber

00:49:20

129

Nigel Marsh

00:49:23

130

Sofian Dahmani

00:49:28

131

Sue Cozens

00:49:30

132

Stephen Wing

00:49:36

133

Peter Dennett

00:49:37

134

Kate Fitton

00:49:41

135

Matthew Eveleigh

00:49:41

136

Louise Gildea

00:49:42

137

John Taylor

00:49:48

138

Simon Rennie

00:49:55

139

Jochen Pfeifer

00:49:56

140

James Vincent

00:49:57

141

Stephen Smith

00:49:59

142

Francis Dickinson

00:49:59

143

Malcolm Haines

00:50:04

144

Ivor McGurk

00:50:06

145

Sophie Tumelaire

00:50:06

146

Phil Davies

00:50:11

147

Matthew Shepherd

00:50:14

148

Edina Mullin

00:50:15

149

Toby Catlin

00:50:17

150

Andrew Casey

00:50:19

151

Richard Ball

00:50:20

152

Abigail Claytob

00:50:22

153

Nigel Hawkey

00:50:26

154

Chris Packett

00:50:27

155

Victoria Gregory

00:50:32

156

Andy West

00:50:36

157

David Warren

00:50:36

158

Neil McColl

00:50:38

159

Darren Readman

00:50:44

160

Matthew Laing

00:50:48

161

Lucy Rudge

00:50:50

162

Andrew Coltman

00:51:00

163

Dave Broadbent

00:51:01

164

Liz Bedford

00:51:03

165

Victor Hutchins

00:51:05

166

Pam Stokell

00:51:11

167

Lee Hinton

00:51:13

168

Paul Clifford

00:51:15

169

Richard Findlay

00:51:20

170

Rebecca Fowler

00:51:22

171

Michelle Gallop

00:51:27

172

Stephen Dellow

00:51:29

173

Nathan Taylor

00:51:31

174

Damian Ball

00:51:32

175

Yasmin Webb

00:51:33

176

Gerry Leonidas

00:51:34

177

Chris Sumner

00:51:34

178

Jonathan Rudge

00:51:39

179

Simon Morris

00:51:44

180

Stephen Green

00:51:46

181

Sara Griffiths

00:51:49

182

Matthew Brown

00:51:49

183

Conrad Bailey

00:51:54

184

Clive Woods

00:51:57

185

Philip Harrison

00:51:57

186

Wiz Bunce

00:52:00

187

Joanne Staton

00:52:03

188

Lewis Purbrick

00:52:05

189

Emma McDermott

00:52:10

190

Nev Swift

00:52:13

191

Auria Dee

00:52:15

192

Catherine Dickinson

00:52:21

193

Andrew Thornton

00:52:22

194

John Alper

00:52:23

195

Marie Pennell

00:52:26

196

Grace Robinson

00:52:26

197

Megan Evans

00:52:28

198

Jane Mansfield

00:52:30

199

Kirsty Potter

00:52:33

200

Mark Shayler

00:52:43

201

Mark Woodruff

00:52:45

202

Jon Grove

00:52:48

203

Nicola Bain

00:52:49

204

Andy Butler

00:52:50

205

Stephen Clow

00:52:50

206

Jeremy Hill

00:52:55

207

Geof Thornton

00:52:57

208

Kim Cushing

00:53:00

209

John Hemmings

00:53:06

210

Peter Evans

00:53:07

211

Vyv James

00:53:08

212

Catherine Leather

00:53:09

213

Julia Wiblin

00:53:10

214

James Eaglesham

00:53:13

215

Simon Jones

00:53:16

216

Julia Pennington

00:53:20

217

Michelle King

00:53:27

218

Joe Anyu Akem-Che

00:53:28

219

Chris Gilbert

00:53:29

220

Lucy Gettins

00:53:30

221

Jennifer Swarbrick

00:53:30

222

Elizabeth Thompson

00:53:31

223

Lisa Shayler

00:53:34

224

Erica Taylor

00:53:34

225

Ashley Tucker

00:53:40

226

Robert Fallon

00:53:45

227

Graham Wiggins

00:53:47

228

Matthew Whittle

00:53:52

229

Andrew Field

00:54:00

230

Brian Lewis

00:54:05

231

David Fallon

00:54:09

232

Nicola Pullen

00:54:11

233

Ed Hogan

00:54:13

234

David Ansdell

00:54:19

235

Mary Galer

00:54:23

236

Stephen Dewdney

00:54:26

237

Jason Putnam

00:54:32

238

John Hallett

00:54:33

239

Timothy Lonsdale

00:54:35

240

Ivan Church

00:54:35

241

Lindsay Freeman

00:54:36

242

Henry Pickess

00:54:37

243

Steve Wheeler

00:54:40

244

Tim Foxall

00:54:45

245

Stuart Watton

00:54:46

246

Richard Guppy

00:54:49

247

Natalie Rideout

00:54:50

248

Sarah Phillips

00:54:51

249

Steve Bartlett

00:54:54

250

Chris Rock

00:54:58

251

Ray Turner

00:54:58

252

Robert Hele

00:55:10

253

Hazel Drury

00:55:11

254

Lucy Potter

00:55:12

255

Fenella Derbyshire

00:55:19

256

Noel Francis

00:55:21

257

John Sidhu

00:55:22

258

Samantha Bayle

00:55:31

259

Cliodhna Kennedy

00:55:38

260

Carolyn Lockett

00:55:41

261

Terry Fuller

00:55:47

262

Karin Potter

00:55:55

263

Antony Frost

00:55:55

264

Andrew Small

00:55:57

265

Ilan Dwek

00:55:58

266

Kathryn Foster

00:56:05

267

Phil Davies

00:56:12

268

Nigel Shepherd

00:56:13

269

Jamie White

00:56:14

270

Max Cooper

00:56:21

271

David Reading

00:56:23

272

Claire Parker

00:56:26

273

Wayne Putnam

00:56:28

274

Lorraine Rose

00:56:32

275

Simon Burke

00:56:33

276

Kelly Doe

00:56:47

277

Michelle O’Sullivan

00:56:51

278

Katie Hill

00:56:51

279

Fran Long

00:56:52

280

Ashley Shepherd

00:56:59

281

Verona Treanor

00:57:00

282

Natalie Bliss

00:57:01

283

Rachael Richardson

00:57:10

284

Sharon Stroud

00:57:12

285

Sarah Woolsmith

00:57:13

286

Matthew Durman

00:57:15

287

Gordon McCulloch

00:57:16

288

Jonathan Cooke

00:57:17

289

Salwa Boon

00:57:18

290

Terry Francis

00:57:19

291

Louise Hill

00:57:21

292

Marina Barlow-Oakes

00:57:25

293

Trevor Harvey

00:57:26

294

Rachel Blake

00:57:27

295

Tracey Robert

00:57:32

296

Ron Potter

00:57:38

297

Lisa Gilholm

00:57:38

298

Anika Jones

00:57:43

299

Dan Gurney

00:57:44

300

Helen Farr

00:57:46

301

Dave Sandy

00:57:51

302

Gregory Neal

00:57:52

303

Richard Skidmore

00:57:53

304

Nigel Heinrich

00:57:55

305

Gina Hopkins

00:58:00

306

Megan George

00:58:00

307

Simon Davy

00:58:12

308

Matt Deeks

00:58:14

309

Valerie Houillon

00:58:16

310

Peter Robinson

00:58:19

311

Dino Rock

00:58:20

312

Sally Baden

00:58:21

313

Bethany Kirk

00:58:25

314

Michael Search

00:58:25

315

Dana Myers

00:58:27

316

Paul Barker

00:58:31

317

Lottie Drury

00:58:43

318

Ralph Drury

00:58:43

319

Shirley Crouch

00:58:45

320

Joanne Livingstone

00:58:48

321

Ian Gascoigne

00:58:49

322

Colin Bickell

00:58:52

323

Julie Turner

00:58:56

324

Vicki Powis

00:58:57

325

Jean-Luc Coudret

00:59:02

326

Ryan Harmon

00:59:03

327

Claire Smith

00:59:04

328

Richard Harris

00:59:09

329

Fiona Topp

00:59:10

330

Steve Coleman

00:59:18

331

Stuart Weekes

00:59:21

332

Steven Bover

00:59:24

333

Will Nicholl

00:59:28

334

Rob Bursell

00:59:28

335

Judy Tollet

00:59:29

336

Charlotte Harris

00:59:31

337

Atul Kothari

00:59:40

338

Fleur Morgan

00:59:44

339

Chris Asemi

00:59:52

340

Bradley Bright

00:59:52

341

Jane Newman

01:00:03

342

Caroline Hargreaves

01:00:04

343

Zoe De La Pascua

01:00:04

344

Jeff Chambers

01:00:06

345

Maria Hamilton

01:00:10

346

Avril Acres

01:00:12

347

Steven Teasdale

01:00:34

348

Claire Ashfield

01:00:35

349

Jackie Jarvis

01:00:36

350

Rachael Homer

01:00:49

351

Nicky Brock

01:00:53

352

Kirsty Oullette

01:00:57

353

Margaret Husein

01:01:00

354

Colin Keyser

01:01:02

355

Samantha Egerton

01:01:08

356

Annie Hanson

01:01:14

357

Gwen Guppy

01:01:20

358

Ross Carter

01:01:20

359

David Evans

01:01:32

360

Madelaine O’ Brien

01:01:38

361

Jullie Keyser

01:01:43

362

Caroline Freeman

01:01:46

363

Clarissa Worth

01:01:49

364

Emma Moore

01:01:51

365

James Robertson

01:01:55

366

Mark Rogers

01:01:56

367

Susan Jones

01:01:57

368

John Styles

01:01:57

369

Rachel Derry

01:01:59

370

John Bullock

01:01:59

371

Nicki Hudson

01:02:05

372

Jack Hudson

01:02:06

373

Christopher Scearce

01:02:16

374

Hilary Savage

01:02:27

375

Richard Byrne

01:02:31

376

Jo Sherman

01:02:31

377

Kate Phillips

01:02:40

378

Heather Bowley

01:02:43

379

Helen Bower

01:02:44

380

L Cunningham-Drury

01:02:48

381

Lucie Coudret

01:02:51

382

Fiona Holloway

01:02:54

383

Claire Foster

01:02:55

384

Andy Boyington

01:02:55

385

Hedy Bell

01:02:59

386

Nicholas Ayers

01:03:23

387

Andrea Marnoch

01:03:32

388

Andrew Webb

01:03:39

389

Amrit Purba

01:03:52

390

Tim Jones

01:03:54

391

Kim Walker

01:03:55

392

Emma Hickman

01:03:58

393

Natalie Wickens

01:04:01

394

Kerry Jones

01:04:01

395

Emily Kennedy

01:04:09

396

Alan Hayes

01:04:12

397

Adrian Phillips

01:04:14

398

Caroline Svendsen

01:04:21

399

Angela Vaughan

01:04:43

400

Kerry Clamp

01:04:54

401

Sandar Wade

01:05:00

402

Judy Hicks-Davies

01:05:04

403

Sarah Simpson

01:05:05

404

Jane Courtnage

01:05:05

405

Angela Hodgson

01:05:15

406

Claire Gent

01:05:22

407

Claire Jones

01:05:40

408

Theresa Lamble

01:05:40

409

Tony Perry

01:06:23

410

Steven Gipson

01:06:27

411

Peter Scott

01:06:28

412

Rich Wallace

01:06:28

413

Simon Parr

01:06:28

414

Sharon Hart

01:06:29

415

Stewart Rowley

01:06:43

416

John Bowley

01:06:44

417

Nella Wright

01:06:53

418

Paul Miron

01:07:02

419

Natasha Hayes

01:07:13

420

John May

01:07:33

421

Karen Sweet

01:08:01

422

Sarah James

01:08:10

423

Sharyn Eilertsen

01:08:22

424

Vicki Owen

01:08:51

425

Jackie Comrie

01:09:02

426

Iain Rowley

01:09:06

427

Jennifer Holmes

01:09:18

428

Trisha Arnold

01:09:20

429

Sarah Leach

01:09:22

430

Sarah Ledingham

01:09:22

431

Amy Dawson

01:09:40

432

Alicia Godfrey

01:10:45

433

Jessica Watson

01:11:15

434

Deborah Humphrey

01:11:42

435

Maria Wise

01:11:42

436

Michael Franklin

01:11:44

437

Karen Paxford

01:13:00

438

Alison Chapman

01:15:32

439

Daniel Gritz

01:17:02

440

Peter White

01:17:55

441

Abby Rogers

01:18:44

442

Kate Rogers

01:18:45

443

Anne Lloyd

01:19:53

444

Edward Upton

01:20:40

445

Denise King

01:21:10

446

Dionyssia Papadopoulou

01:21:45

447

Christina Belogianni

01:21:45

