Academy praised by magazine

LANGTREE School in Woodcote has been named one of the top state secondaries in Britain by Tatler.

The academy school in Reading Road was one of 20 to appear in this month’s edition of the society magazine as part of a feature called “The best education money can’t buy”.

Tatler says: “In an area chock-a-block with super-selective grammars, this small village academy is a soothing alternative for frazzled parents.”

It praises the school’s academic record, after-school clubs and school trips as well as its regular arts weeks, creativity days and the “Langtree challenge”, an award inspired by the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award scheme.

This year the school enjoyed its best ever GCSE results with 78 per cent of students passing English and maths at grade 4 or above, the equivalent of the old C grade.

This placed it in the top 10 state schools nationally.

It also achieved a high “progress eight” score, which is a measure of how well pupils improve in English and maths plus science, languages and the humanities subjects between years seven to 11.

The school’s achievements were also showcased in a recent edition of the Parliamentary Review, which highlights examples of good practice in different sectors.

Headteacher Rick Holroyd said: “We were delighted with our students’ success and surprised to be called out of the blue by Tatler.

“I can only imagine they’d seen the data which showed we were a high-performing school. I spoke to them and also put them in touch with several parents who were very happy to talk about their experiences.

“I felt proud and very gratified that our accomplishments have been highlighted in a national magazine.”