Age UK fair

Teenager says thanks for new £3,200 wheelchair
A DISABLED teenager has a new wheelchair thanks ... [more]
Monday, 19 February 2018
AN information fair about issues affecting the elderly will be held at Woodcote library on Thursday, March 1 from 10am to noon.
For more information, call Rachel Poole of Age UK Oxfordshire on 07827 235460.
19 February 2018
More News:
Birds of prey swoop into library for children's workshop
AN Indian eagle-owl called Charlie was among the ... [more]
