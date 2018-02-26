Permission refused for 16 mobile homes

PLANS for 16 mobile homes at the old Greenmore reservoir in Woodcote have been thrown out.

Mr C Stanley, who was working with landowner Richard Hazell, argued that the units would count towards South Oxfordshire’s new housing total.

Mr Hazell, of Whitchurch Hill, who owns tarmac firm Hazell & Jefferies, had permission for 20 ordinary homes but then discovered these could not be built because digging the foundations would affect a water main.

Woodcote Parish Council and neighbours objected. The district council, the planning authority, refused permission, saying the development would spoil views of the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and thhat it would not include a statutory contribution to fund local amenities and infrastructure.

• Meanwhile, plans for a five-bedroom house and car port on land to the west of Manor Road, Goring, will be decided by a planning inspector. Peter Byfield, from London, has appealed against the district council’s decision to refuse permission on the grounds that it would extend the village’s built-up area into the countryside.