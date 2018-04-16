Just look in

Author puts positive spin on living with Parkinson’s
A RETIRED teacher who has suffered from ... [more]
Monday, 16 April 2018
AN open meeting about looking after your eyesight will take place at Woodcote village hall tomorrow (Saturday) from 11am
The event, organised by Goring and Woodcote Medical Practice’s patient participation group, will include a talk by Martin Leyland, consultant opthalmologist at the Royal Berkshire Hospital.
16 April 2018
More News:
Author puts positive spin on living with Parkinson’s
A RETIRED teacher who has suffered from ... [more]
Developer ignoring wishes of villlagers, planning inquiry told
A DEVELOPER is ignoring the wishes of residents ... [more]
Couple win garden prize again but at new house
A COUPLE from Sonning Common have won the village ... [more]
Teenage girl takes charge of annual charity concert
A TEENAGER from Wargrave is helping to organise a ... [more]
POLL: Have your say