Van stolen

A VAN was stolen from a property in Wayside Green, Woodcote, in the early hours of Saturday.

Some of the contents of the light-blue N-reg Ford Transit were dumped at the roadside in Streatley Hill, where a passer-by found them.

The rest have not been recovered including a red Plugger hollow-tine lawn aerator which is not widely available in this country.

Anyone who is offered one for sale, or with other information on the theft, should email thej@hotmail.co.uk