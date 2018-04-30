Van stolen

POLICE are neglecting their job to solve crime in ... [more]
Monday, 30 April 2018
A VAN was stolen from a property in Wayside Green, Woodcote, in the early hours of Saturday.
Some of the contents of the light-blue N-reg Ford Transit were dumped at the roadside in Streatley Hill, where a passer-by found them.
The rest have not been recovered including a red Plugger hollow-tine lawn aerator which is not widely available in this country.
Anyone who is offered one for sale, or with other information on the theft, should email thej@hotmail.co.uk
30 April 2018
More News:
Sailing club welcomes 25 new members at open day
MORE than 50 people attended an open day at ... [more]
POLL: Have your say