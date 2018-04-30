Monday, 30 April 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Developer shrinks homes plan

THE size of a proposed housing development in Woodcote has been shrunk following objections from the parish council and more than 50 neighbours.

Woodcote Properties has applied for planning permisision to build 19 homes on a 1.56-hectare field at the foot of Wood Lane, a cul-de-sac off Beech Lane.

In a previous application in November it proposed 23 properties.

The applicant, whose director Jeremy Fisher is also a land consultant for Reading developer T A Fisher, says the properties would help meet growing demand for housing across South Oxfordshire.

It also says there would be little impact on the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty because the land is screened by woodland to the south.

The site is not one of the seven earmarked for development in the Woodcote neighbourhood plan.

Opponents say the scheme would exacerbate the existing traffic problems at the entrance to the cul-de-sac and undermine the plan, which passed a referendum four years ago.

South Oxfordshire District Council is accepting comments until Tuesday and will make a decision the following week.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33