Developer shrinks homes plan

THE size of a proposed housing development in Woodcote has been shrunk following objections from the parish council and more than 50 neighbours.

Woodcote Properties has applied for planning permisision to build 19 homes on a 1.56-hectare field at the foot of Wood Lane, a cul-de-sac off Beech Lane.

In a previous application in November it proposed 23 properties.

The applicant, whose director Jeremy Fisher is also a land consultant for Reading developer T A Fisher, says the properties would help meet growing demand for housing across South Oxfordshire.

It also says there would be little impact on the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty because the land is screened by woodland to the south.

The site is not one of the seven earmarked for development in the Woodcote neighbourhood plan.

Opponents say the scheme would exacerbate the existing traffic problems at the entrance to the cul-de-sac and undermine the plan, which passed a referendum four years ago.

South Oxfordshire District Council is accepting comments until Tuesday and will make a decision the following week.