Volunteers needed for 55th steam rally

VOLUNTEERS are being sought to help make this year’s Woodcote Rally a success.

The event will take place on the field off Tidmore Lane on Saturday and Sunday, July 14 and 15.

Organisers need people to set up and take down the site and to serve as marshals over the weekend.

In exchange they will receive free entry and refreshments and possibly a donation towards a charity or community group that they represent.

The rally, now in its 55th year, will have hundreds of vintage vehicles including steam engines, rollers and wagons as well as cars, motorcycles, tractors and military and commercial units.

There will be a steam and tractor working area with exhibits including a tractor-driven reaper and binder, a corn thresher and a steam-driven saw mill which has appeared on Countryfile Live.

There will be a grand steam parade at the end of the weekend.

Other attractions will include trade stands with demonstrations of traditional rural crafts and market stalls selling food and drink, tools, plants, clothing, scrap machinery and more.

A “country” area will feature a potter, children’s petting farm and a bird of prey display and there will be a children’s zone with inflatables, donkeys and circus skills workshops.

Live bands will perform on both days and there will be a funfair, an ale festival run by CAMRA, a bar, refreshments tent and food.

Hot air balloons will give take-off and landing displays if the weather is suitable.

There will also be a concert by covers band Sub Zero for Woodcote residents at 6pm on the Friday.

Parking is free and will be signposted from the A4074. The entry price is £10 per day for adults, £8 for senior citizens, £5 for children or £25 for a family.

Discounts are available with advance booking at www.woodcoterally.org.uk

Rally spokesman Andy Crockett said: “Preparations are going well, although we’re always happy to hear from potential volunteers as the more help we get, the quicker and easier it will be.

“All the entries have been confirmed so everything is more or less in hand and it should be another good event. We can only hope the weather is as good as last year.”

The rally was founded by the Woodcote Charitable Association in 1964 and the proceeds go to good causes in the area. Last year it made £25,400 and the rally has raised a total of £481,000 since it began.

If you would like to volunteer, call (01491) 680955 or email marshals@woodcote

rally.org.uk