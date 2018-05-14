Musical night

Bloom volunteers star in TV episode about village
Monday, 14 May 2018
ST Leonard’s Church in Woodcote will host an evening of songs from popular musicals on May 20 at 7pm.
Tickets costs £10, which includes refreshments (under-18s go free).
For more information, call Gilliam Fowmes on (01491) 681711.
14 May 2018
