THE Langtree Team of churches’ annual holiday club for children aged seven to 11 will be held at Woodcote village hall on Thursday and Friday from 10am to 3.30pm.

This year’s theme will be “colours galore” and activities will include games, music, drama, art and craft and cooking. Admission is £10 per child or £5 for subsequent children from the same family.

Registration forms are available at St Leonard’s Church in South Stoke Road.