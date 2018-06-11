Hall support

RESIDENTS of Woodcote can support the campaign to refurbish the village hall by playing the South Oxfordshire Charitable Lottery.

Fifty pence from every £1 ticket will go towards improvements to increase private rentals of the building in Reading Road, which currently loses money.

Each ticket carries six numbers between 0 and 9 and there is a draw every Saturday with a £25,000 jackpot for anyone who matches all six. One ticket in 50 wins a prize.

For more information, visit www.socharitable.co.uk/

support/woodcote-village-hall