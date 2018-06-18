Councillors opposed to new homes

PLANS for dozens of new homes and a possible new care home in Woodcote have been recommended for refusal by the parish council.

Members voted unanimusly at a meeting on Wednesday last week to object to Custom Land’s application to develop a 4.88-hectare field between South Stoke Road and Behoes Lane.

The Birmingham developer is seeking outline planning permission for either up to 80 dwellings or up to 66 plus a 60-bed care home.

It is proposing a mix of two- to five-bedroom homes, the balance of which would be determined in a more detailed application.

The land isn’t earmarked for development in the Woodcote neighbourhood plan, which was published in 2014, and has been ruled out of the revised version of the document which is expected to be published in the next year or so.

Robin Pierce, who chairs the parish council, said the development would be far too big for the site anyway.

He added: “It is probably the worst possible site around Woodcote for new housing.

“It has dire access in terms of traffic from narrow country roads and it is too intrusive to the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.”

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, will make a decision on the application by August 1.