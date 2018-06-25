Leaders course for students

A COURSE that teaches young people leadership and employability skills will be held at Langtree School in Woodcote next month.

Active Leaders, which is open to any year 11 pupils, will be held from July 2 to 6.

The trainees will learn first aid, risk management, safeguarding, how to run activity courses and events and about communication and teamwork.

This is the only course of its kind which provides the participants with a personal reference and doesn’t require any prior qualifications or sporting ability.

Lucy Phipps, the head of year 11 at Langtree, said: “We have developed an innovative post-exam programme for our year 11s as they transition to their post- 16 options.

“We see Active Leaders as a practical opportunity for students to develop valuable, transferable skills, whatever career or job they choose.

“They can also meet students from other schools who they may be studying with in the future.”

Active Leaders was developed by sports industry expert Penny Snowden, from Sonning Common, to give young people the courage to make decisions and take responsibility.

She said: “We are delighted that Langtree School is hosting the first stop on our summer programme, which will then move across eight counties by the end of August.

“We aim to show all Active Leaders where they can develop the skills they have learned, helping with CVs, personal statements and perhaps inspiring future career decisions.”

The one-week course costs £120, which includes all course materials, a T-shirt and a certificate at the end. To register, email Mrs Snowden on info@active

leaders.co.uk

For more information, visit www.activeleaders.co.uk