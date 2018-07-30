Aid week total

Judges praise ‘beautiful’ work by village volunteers
ORGANISERS of Goring’s annual entry into the ... [more]
Monday, 30 July 2018
THIS year’s Christian Aid Week collections in Woodcote raised £1,047.54 with a further £104.43 to come in Gift Aid contributions.
Organiser Janet Casson has thanked everyone who donated and collected. Meanwhile, a street collection in Goring in aid of the RSPCA at the end of last month raised £349.85.
30 July 2018
More News:
Judges praise ‘beautiful’ work by village volunteers
ORGANISERS of Goring’s annual entry into the ... [more]
Council wins fight to stop 95 homes from being built
SONNING Common Parish Council has won a planning ... [more]
Villages have bus service reduced to once an hour
BUS services linking Sonning Common and Peppard ... [more]
Residents say ‘mansion’ would spoil riverside view
RESIDENTS and parish councillors in Wargrave have ... [more]
POLL: Have your say