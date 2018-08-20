PO van threat

A MOBILE post office serving Woodcote could be withdrawn if visitor numbers do not increase.

Staff have told villagers that the service, which visits the lay-by in South Stoke Road from 1.15pm to 3.15pm on Mondays and Thursdays, is not used often enough to keep it going.

The van was introduced in May following the closure of the counter at Chana Stores in Woodcote Road last year amid a contractual dispute between the owners and the Post Office.