Monday, 20 August 2018

Table vandals

A PICNIC table on Folly Field in Woodcote has been vandalised.

Several people rocked it back and forth until it was uprooted from the ground sometime last week.

Anyone with information is asked to report it to Sam Peates via the parish council on (01491) 681861 or pc@woodcote-online.co.uk

