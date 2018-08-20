Crossing coming

WORK on a long-awaited pedestrian crossing in Woodcote should start next month.

The crossing will be installed in Goring Road, near the junction with Reading Road and South Stoke Road, which is frequently used by pupils of Langtree School and the village primary school during term time.

There will also be a new footpath running behind the village hall car park to the primary school gate so pupils don’t have to walk alongside the main road.

Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, will also resurface the carriageway.

The parish council has contributed £25,000 towards the cost. Parish councillor Malcolm Smith led the campaign for the crossing.