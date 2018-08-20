Monday, 20 August 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Crossing coming

WORK on a long-awaited pedestrian crossing in Woodcote should start next month.

The crossing will be installed in Goring Road, near the junction with Reading Road and South Stoke Road, which is frequently used by pupils of Langtree School and the village primary school during term time.

There will also be a new footpath running behind the village hall car park to the primary school gate so pupils don’t have to walk alongside the main road.

Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, will also resurface the carriageway.

The parish council has contributed £25,000 towards the cost. Parish councillor Malcolm Smith led the campaign for the crossing.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33