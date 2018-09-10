New chairman of governors

THE governing body of the Oratory School in Woodcote and the Oratory Preparatory School at Goring Heath has appointed a new chairman.

Matthew Stilwell has taken over from Dr Christina Hill Williams, who will remain a governor.

During her two years in the role she introduced “link governors” to assist with various areas of school life and helped launch the upper school’s friends association.

Mr Stilwell, an old Oratorian and former army officer who now works in IT, has been a governor since 1998.

He said he was thrilled to be appointed and praised the “infectious enthusiasm and quality” of the teachers.

The board also has two new members, Jonathan Hobbs, managing director of river tours operator Hobbs of Henley and a former pupil, and Rev Daniel Seward, the provost of the Oxford Oratory, who regularly visits the school.