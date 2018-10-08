Fly-tipper fined

A MAN has been ordered to pay more than £1,900 after being found guilty of dumping two bags of commercial waste on woodland near Woodcote.

Daniel Knowlson, 28, of Leabridge Road, Leyton, denied dumping the waste off Long Toll, between the village and Goring Heath, in January 2017.

But he was convicted at Oxford Magistrates’ Court of illegally depositing waste and failing to supply the required documents.

He was caught after details of a business he operated were found in the bags by South Oxfordshire District Council’s officers.

Knowlson was fined £800 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £50 and £1,128 costs.