VIDEO: Kellie Hinton made Henley Mayor for 2017

Sports pavilion re-opened after £170,000 makeover
A SPORTS pavilion in Goring has re-opened ... [more]
Thursday, 11 May 2017
A DRAMATIC twist saw Councillor Kellie Hinton become Mayor of Henley despite Conservative Will Hamilton being favourite for the position.
Read the full story here.
11 May 2017
More News:
Sports pavilion re-opened after £170,000 makeover
A SPORTS pavilion in Goring has re-opened ... [more]
Physiotherapist eyes up GB vest after impressive marathon performance
A FORMER pupil at the Piggott School in Wargrave ... [more]
POLL: Have your say