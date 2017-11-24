VIDEO: Henley children honour war dead

'Ginger Spice' Debbie avoids the boot in dance-off drama
Friday, 24 November 2017
DOZENS of poppy crosses were planted by Henley schoolchildren as part of the town’s remembrance events.
Year five pupils from Sacred Heart, Valley Road, Badgemore primaries and Rupert House and St Mary’s schools took part in the event at Makins recreation ground.
Children from each school performed poetry that they had written then planted the poppy crosses on the grass bank overlooking Greys Road.
24 November 2017
