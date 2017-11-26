VIDEO: Mermaid statue rescued from river

'Ginger Spice' Debbie avoids the boot in dance-off drama
DEBBIE McGEE said she had a “horrible feeling” ... [more]
Sunday, 26 November 2017
A TEAM of divers and marine engineers have rescued a statue which vandals threw into the River Thames in Henley.
Experts from Cook Piling, of Maidenhead, dived beneath the surface on Saturday to attach a cable to the 6ft 6in mermaid, which was installed on Red Lion Lawn in 2013.
They then winched it out using a crane attached to a lorry parked in Thames Side.
The statue was thrown into the river overnight late on Tuesday night or in the early hours of Wednesday morning. The culprits unbolted it before throwing it over the railings.
For the full story, see next week's (December 1) Henley Standard.
26 November 2017
More News:
'Ginger Spice' Debbie avoids the boot in dance-off drama
DEBBIE McGEE said she had a “horrible feeling” ... [more]
Halloween ales featured at beer festival in aid of schools
A BEER festival in Wargrave raised more than £1,... [more]
Former mobile beauty salon named one of best in country
A BEAUTY salon in Goring has been named among the ... [more]
Finally, work starts on new £400,000 church annexe
WORK on a new £400,000 annexe at St Mary’s Church ... [more]
POLL: Have your say