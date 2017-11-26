VIDEO: Mermaid statue rescued from river

A TEAM of divers and marine engineers have rescued a statue which vandals threw into the River Thames in Henley.

Experts from Cook Piling, of Maidenhead, dived beneath the surface on Saturday to attach a cable to the 6ft 6in mermaid, which was installed on Red Lion Lawn in 2013.

They then winched it out using a crane attached to a lorry parked in Thames Side.

The statue was thrown into the river overnight late on Tuesday night or in the early hours of Wednesday morning. The culprits unbolted it before throwing it over the railings.

