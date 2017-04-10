VIDEO: Cyclists ride into record books

RECORDS were broken when scores of families took part in this year’s On Your Bike challenge in the sunshine on Sunday.

A total of 599 riders — the largest total in the event’s 11-year history — gathered at Sonning Common Primary School for the start of a ride of either six, 12 or 20 miles.

They ranged from small children to grandparents and were joined by more than 100 spectators.

To read the full story, click here.