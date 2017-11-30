VIDEO: Youngsters dazzle at music competition

GREAT Western Railway will continue to run train ... [more]
Thursday, 30 November 2017
NINE children and teenagers performed in the final round of the second annual Henley Young Musician competition.
The event, which took place at Shiplake College, was organised by Henley Music School and the Rotary Club of Henley Bridge.
The winner was violinist Anlan Huang, 12, of Lower Earley.
For the full story, see this week's (December 1) Henley Standard.
30 November 2017
More News:
Parking ban to reduce pollution set to be trialled
PARKING in two of Watlington’s main roads is set ... [more]
POLL: Have your say