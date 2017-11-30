Thursday, 30 November 2017

VIDEO: Youngsters dazzle at music competition


NINE children and teenagers performed in the final round of the second annual Henley Young Musician competition.

The event, which took place at Shiplake College, was organised by Henley Music School and the Rotary Club of Henley Bridge.

The winner was violinist Anlan Huang, 12, of Lower Earley.

For the full story, see this week's (December 1) Henley Standard.

