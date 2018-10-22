PART TIME LETTINGS ADMINISTRATOR for our office in Wallingford The candidate should have good ... [more]
Monday, 22 October 2018
Job Title P/T lettings adminstrator
Location WALLINGFORD
PART TIME LETTINGS ADMINISTRATOR
for our office in Wallingford
The candidate should have good organisational skills Excellent verbal and written communication Be able to work on own and as part of a team Drivers licence
Please provide a brief description of yourself and send your c.v. to
info@homebasepropertymanagement.co.uk
