Monday, 22 October 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

P/T lettings adminstrator

Job Title P/T lettings adminstrator

Location WALLINGFORD

PART TIME LETTINGS ADMINISTRATOR
for our office in Wallingford

The candidate should have good organisational skills Excellent verbal and written communication Be able to work on own and as part of a team Drivers licence

Please provide a brief description of yourself and send your c.v. to
info@homebasepropertymanagement.co.uk

Jobs

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33