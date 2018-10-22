PART TIME LETTINGS ADMINISTRATOR for our office in Wallingford The candidate should have good ... [more]
Monday, 22 October 2018
Job Title School Adminstrator
Location Reading
Checkendon CE Primary School
Checkendon, Oxfordshire, RG8 0SR
Tel: 01491 680693
Email: office.3801@checkendon.oxon.sch.uk
Grade 6 Full time (8.15am – 4.00pm Monday - Friday,
term-time only) plus 1 INSET Day
Required to start 5th November 2018
Closing date for applications: 12 noon 25th October 2018
Interviews: am Wednesday 31st October 2018
We are looking for a warm and friendly person with a welcoming manner, good computer skills and excellent organisational abilities to help run our school office, and to play a key role in school life.
Checkendon is a happy school with lovely children, a great staff team and well-appointed facilities.
If you are interested in this position, there are more details on our website: www.checkendon.oxon.sch.uk under the ‘our school’ tab.
The school is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects all staff to share this commitment.
An enhanced DBS check will be required
www.checkendon.oxon.sch.uk
