School Adminstrator

Checkendon CE Primary School

Checkendon, Oxfordshire, RG8 0SR

Tel: 01491 680693

Email: office.3801@checkendon.oxon.sch.uk

School Administrator

Grade 6 Full time (8.15am – 4.00pm Monday - Friday,

term-time only) plus 1 INSET Day

Required to start 5th November 2018

Closing date for applications: 12 noon 25th October 2018

Interviews: am Wednesday 31st October 2018

We are looking for a warm and friendly person with a welcoming manner, good computer skills and excellent organisational abilities to help run our school office, and to play a key role in school life.

Checkendon is a happy school with lovely children, a great staff team and well-appointed facilities.

If you are interested in this position, there are more details on our website: www.checkendon.oxon.sch.uk under the ‘our school’ tab.

The school is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects all staff to share this commitment.

An enhanced DBS check will be required

www.checkendon.oxon.sch.uk