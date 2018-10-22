P/T medical reception

The Bell Surgery, Henley-on-Thames

is recruiting for a part-time receptionist to join the friendly staff team

• Part-time •

Medical Receptionist

To work a minimum of 15 hours a week

• Mondays and Tuesdays from 7.45 a.m.—12.45 p.m.

• Wednesdays from 1.45 p.m.—6.45 p.m.

• Plus ad-hoc week-day session cover for the reception team

We are looking for candidates with the following skills and attributes: an excellent telephone manner, friendly, versatile, a team player, computer literate, efficient, with the ability to work under pressure, and has the flexibility to cover for holidays and occasional extended hours’ reception cover. Full training will be given.

For additional information/application form, please contact

Louise West or Jane Herrington on 01491 843250 or ask at reception

Closing date for applications is Wednesday 31st October 2018