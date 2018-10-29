Monday, 29 October 2018

Sales Administrator

Job Title Sales Administrator

Location Henley on Thames

Great opportunity for a Full Time Office/Sales Administrator to join our small well established company in Henley-on-Thames You will need a good eye for detail, strong data entry skills Inputting data in an accurate manner onto spreadsheets Responsibilities will including handling invoice/order processing Deal with enquiries on the telephone, via email and in writing Ensure all paperwork is filed correctly Ensure work is prioritised and possess good organisational skills Deal with general and administration duties as directed Please reply with c.v. and covering letter to Susette Mesquita at s.mesquita@lindsay-blee.com

