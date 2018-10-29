Accounts Assistant

A position is available for an experienced part-time Accounts Assistant who would be happy to help with other administration duties. Duties and Responsibilities Include Purchase Ledger Raising purchase orders Data entry Preparing weekly payment runs Supplier reconciliation Setting up new suppliers Staff Expenses Sales Ledger Sales invoices & credit notes Setting up new customers Cash allocations Customer reconciliation Credit Control Bank Reconciliations Submission of CIS returns Payroll administration Assist with Financial Year End Preparation Assist with month end procedures Assis with quarterly management accounts Adhoc general administration duties Adhoc, supporting Management Accountant, Farm Manager & external accountants Candidates Will Ideally Have/be High level IT skills, MS office, Excel Intermediate/Advanced Knowledge of the Construction Industry Scheme Knowledge of Landmark Key Accounts software would be an advantage, but training given Well-organized but flexible in the light of changing priorities, understands and meets deadlines Good written English Knowledge of internet banking Driver with clean license with own vehicle and willing to do occasional travel 15-20 hours per week, £26,000 prorated with benefits