Receptionist

RECEPTIONIST Saturdays + possible weekdays REQUIRED — HENLEY TOWN CENTRE • Proven secretarial or administrative experience and/or reception experience is essential; • Strong communications skills - written and verbal; • Excellent customer service skills; • IT skills: Word, Excel, Outlook; • Flexible and adaptable with the ability to prioritise and plan workload; • A highly organised and professional approach with a keen eye for detail; • A proactive, hardworking, flexible and efficient personality with a passion for work. Please send a covering letter and c.v. to Steve at swilkinson1@hotmail.co.uk