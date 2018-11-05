A Great Opportunity

e-commerce assistant

We’re Liberty Brands, a fast growing consumer brands business based in Henley-on-Thames.

We own and sell `on-line only’ brands to customers worldwide.

We now need a highly organised and motivated self-starter to support the business through our future growth, eventually developing into a pivotal role in the company.

The role initially is an e-commerce one supporting the company director with day-to-day tasks such as on-line sales, social media and admin. You will get a great `hands-on’ insight into the running of an on-line company.

Our ideal candidate will have previous experience of admin support and/or have previously worked in a small business or start-up. Good computer skills and some knowledge of using cloud based software and Microsoft packages is required.

The role is available part-time with flexible hours to suit. Full time could be available as the company develops.

For the right person with a `can-do’ attitude, this is a great opportunity to join a dynamic, fast growing, company.

To apply please e-mail your CV to director Nick Eary at nick@libertybrands.co.uk