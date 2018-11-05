A Great Opportunity e-commerce assistant We’re Liberty Brands, a fast growing consumer brands ... [more]
Monday, 05 November 2018
Job Title e-commerce assistant
Location Henley-on-Thames
We’re Liberty Brands, a fast growing consumer brands business based in Henley-on-Thames.
We own and sell `on-line only’ brands to customers worldwide.
We now need a highly organised and motivated self-starter to support the business through our future growth, eventually developing into a pivotal role in the company.
The role initially is an e-commerce one supporting the company director with day-to-day tasks such as on-line sales, social media and admin. You will get a great `hands-on’ insight into the running of an on-line company.
Our ideal candidate will have previous experience of admin support and/or have previously worked in a small business or start-up. Good computer skills and some knowledge of using cloud based software and Microsoft packages is required.
The role is available part-time with flexible hours to suit. Full time could be available as the company develops.
For the right person with a `can-do’ attitude, this is a great opportunity to join a dynamic, fast growing, company.
To apply please e-mail your CV to director Nick Eary at nick@libertybrands.co.uk
