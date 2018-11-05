swimming Manager

St Piran’s School is a thriving Independent Prep School set in beautiful grounds in the heart of Maidenhead. Just a few minutes’ drive from the M4, A4, and A404 and a short walk from Maidenhead Train Station, the School is an easy commute from the surrounding area.

PIRANHAS SWIMMING CLUB MANAGER

We are seeking a dynamic, motivational and effective manager and swimming teacher to spearhead the development of the Piranhas swimming club.

The Piranhas Club Manager will be responsible to the Bursar for the organisation, management, marketing and smooth running of the Swimming Club. This will include staffing lessons, line management of swimming teachers, and liaison and communication with parents and wider school departments. The Club Manager role includes management, administration, communication and swimming teaching.

Club Management & Administration – 14 hours per week all year

• School and home working

• Phone and laptop provided (for Piranhas Swimming Club use only)

Swimming teaching – Approx. 6 – 8 hours per week (negotiable)

• 30 weeks during term time (4 weekdays – late afternoon/early evening and Saturday morning)

• 10 weeks in school holidays for crash courses

Salary:

• Club Management and Administration: Competitive rate

• Swimming teaching: £30 per hour

• Qualifications: ASA Level 2 and Lifeguarding

If you are interested in applying for this position, a full job description and application form is available on the School website www.stpirans.co.uk

Please send a covering letter and completed application form to the Bursar, Jo Ogden, at the address below or by email to c.benn@stpirans.co.uk (Bursary Support).

Interviews will be arranged on the basis of applications received.

St Piran’s is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects all staff to share this commitment. All successful applicants will be required to undergo child protection screening including checks with current and previous employers and the Disclosure & Barring Service.