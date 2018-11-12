libary Assistant

The Henley College is a highly popular and successful Sixth Form College in the heart of the Thames Valley.

We currently have a vacancy in the following position:

LIBRARY ASSISTANT

We are looking to appoint a Library Assistant to work in our busy College library and learning centres.

The post is term time only, three days per week (Monday, Wednesday, Friday).

A full-time salary of up to a maximum of £17,775 pa (pro-rata to a maximum of £8,506).

Applications to be received by no later than 10am on Thursday 15th November 2018.

Please note that any applicants who have not fully completed The Henley College application form will not be considered for the post.

An application form and full job description can be:

• downloaded from The HENLEY College website: www.henleycol.ac.uk/vacancies

• obtained by emailing: recruitment@henleycol.ac.uk

• requested by telephoning the recruitment line on 01491 634222

The College is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of learners and expects all staff to share this commitment. This position is subject to a satisfactory enhanced DBS check.



