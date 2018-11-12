Examinations Officer

Salary dependent on experience

37 hours per week • Full Time ideally or Part Time considered for the right candidate • Term Time Only (39 weeks per year plus two weeks in August)

(A flexible approach required through the year to meet the demands of peak exam periods)

We are seeking to appoint a well organised, enthusiastic and motivated person to lead, and have responsibility for, all aspects of the School’s examinations department.

This is an important and busy role. You will be required to work efficiently and accurately. A good knowledge of ICT is

important for this role although training will be given. Good communication skills and the ability to work under pressure and as part of a team are essential.

You will manage a team of invigilators during the examination period.

For an application form please go to www.swbgs.com and click on Job Vacancies. Applications submitted via email should be sent to Mrs Anna Summerfield: asummerfield@swbgs.com

Closing date: 9am on Monday 19 November 2018

The school is fully committed to the DCSF guidance on Safeguarding Children and Safer Recruitment in Education and all candidates for the post will therefore be subject to vetting procedures following Buckinghamshire County Council’s guidance on Safer Recruitment and Selection in Schools.